Consultations still on for Narmada irrigation project

The government has said that consultations are still on in the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojana.

An official statement said that the Central Water Commission had made certain observations on the preliminary project report (PPR) submitted by the Gujarat government. The State government has since submitted a detailed compliance report and the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation have recommended SAUNI-II Project to the Department of Economic Affairs for obtaining external assistance.

The statement also said that all major and medium irrigation projects are required to undergo technical evaluation by CWC and that the States should submit a compliance report on the observations of CWC. This is a continuous, consultative process, which is taken both at the PPR and Detailed Project Report (DPR) stages.

It further said that the External Assistance Directorate has not rejected the Gujarat government’s request for funds for Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI) on technical grounds. The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation have also conveyed ‘in-principle’ approval of the SAUNI-II project to the Department of Economic Affairs in October last year.