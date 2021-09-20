Consumer Affairs Ministry signs MoU with CSC

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Monday said it has inked an MoU with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC) to increase the business opportunities and income of fair price shops (FPS).

The MoU has been signed to look at possibilities to enable interested fair shop dealers to be able to offer services similar to those given by CSCs through the Digital Seva Portal.

“For enabling FPSs to work as a CSC Service Centre, CSC has been advised to identify feasible activities like utility bill payments, PAN application, passport application, Election Commission Services etc. to facilitate the consumer and simultaneously provide additional income to the FPSs,” the statement added.

CSC will tie up with the individual State Government for signing up of bilateral MoUs for providing interested FPS dealers access to Digital Seva Portal (DSP) for delivery of CSC services. CSC has also committed to undertake sharing of technical know-how and capacity building.

“All State Governments have been advised to explore the possibility of increasing income and business opportunities of Fair Price Shop by way of allowing them delivery of CSC Services after due diligence,” the statement added.

In addition, States can also explore options through which CSCs network can be allowed to offer ration card services (provided by States/UTs) such as application for new cards, updating existing ration card, Aadhaar seeding request, status check of ration availability and grievance registration.

“This is at the discretion of the State Government who will ensure due diligence regarding data safety, adherence to statutory provision and other relevant guidelines,” the statement added.