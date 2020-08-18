Contact tracing efforts must be improved: Maharashtra Health Minister

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the contact tracing of Covid patients has been below the set norms in six districts of Maharashtra .
Some of the patients who are recovering experiences respiratory problems again and have to be readmitted to hospitals. This is a new development in patient care and experts from the State task force are being consulted, he said.
The State Health Department said that Tope has asked the district administration to increase the number of contact tracing in Parbhani, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts. People close to the persons should be traced immediately after being found infected.
At a review meeting of all the Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners held in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the District Collectors of these six districts have been directed to increase contact tracing immediately.
The State has a mortality rate of 3.35 per cent due to corona and the death rate in Mumbai, Nandurbar, Solapur, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon and Ratnagiri districts is higher than the State average, Tope said in the statement.
Given the shortage of specialist doctors, the districts have been given the right to hire specialists. Such specialists are given a three-month contract and paid ₹2 lakh per month. Efforts are also being made to fill the vacancies in the Health department and work is underway to make the lists according to the merit. A committee headed by the secretary of the Health Department would soon complete the work to fill the posts of A and B cadres, Tope added.
