Control mass gatherings for a few months, IMA urges States

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Monday, urged the States to control mass gatherings for the next few months as these events could trigger the third wave of the Covid pandemic. It expressed its concerns over the complacency of the government in view of the reduction in Covid cases as people are yet to get fully vaccinated.

“Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for a few (more) months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave,” said IMA in a statement.

It is important to strictly enforce the Covid-appropriate behaviour for a minimum of three more months and ensure everyone gets vaccinated, it further added.

Buffer stock

Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya, who took charge as the Health Minister last week, urged the States to use the recently approved Covid-19 emergency fund to create a buffer stock to fight the pandemic in future.

“We have learnt a lot from the second wave like oxygen supply, hospital beds and medicines….The Cabinet recently approved ₹23,000 crore package for Covid-19 emergency response. We are also developing a system of buffer stock at State and Centre level that can be used in case of any health crisis. Thus, a comprehensive plan and capacity building in the next six months is being taken up through this Covid package,” said Mandaviya while inaugurating two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants at Sir Takhtsinhji Hospital in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Monday.