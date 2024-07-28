Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for a coordinated and strong effort by governments at the Centre and in States to ensure the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is achieved.

Speaking at the two-day long “Mukhyamantri Parishad”, a meeting of the BJP CMs, which ended on Sunday, PM said developing heritage and building a legacy of development have a special significance in the idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’, said BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe who heads the party’s Good Governance Cell.

Thirteen CMs and 15 Deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled States were present in the Mukhyamantri Parishad.

The PM emphasised, as per Sahasrabuddhe, in detail about his government’s agenda of making India a $5 trillion economy and stressed the importance of public participation in welfare measures. He reiterated the need on using social media for maximum reach of government schemes targeting different groups.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was present at the meeting along with his other senior colleagues in the Union Cabinet like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, apprised BJP CMs of the New Education Policy and the role of States in its execution. The briefing comes in the backdrop of governments at the Centre and in some States coming in for criticism for 2024 NEET exam paper leak.

The BJP CMs present in the meeting were; Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Kumar Yadav, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

Some of the Deputy Chief Ministers who accompanied their CMs were; Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh’s Keshav Prasad Maurya, Nagaland’s Y Patton, Bihar’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Rajasthan’s Diya Kumari.

The States gave presentations on their individual schemes and plans to implement and review them, party sources said. Discussions on schemes run by State governments were held so that best practices could be shared and adopted by the States.

