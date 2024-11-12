Gujarat Minister of Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals Kanu bhai Desai along with ACS S J Haider and Jai Prakash Shivahare, MD GUVNL are going to represent the state government at COP 29 from November 11 to 14 in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to Gujarat government press release.

Nearly 200 countries will take part in the summit, bringing together a diverse array of leaders, negotiators, youth representatives, and civil society actors to advance global climate commitments. India, a prominent participant, will advocate for equitable climate finance and highlight its leadership in renewable energy and climate resilience.

The Indian delegation emphasizes principles of "common but differentiated responsibilities" and technology transfer for developing countries. The Gujarat delegation will be led by Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals, highlighting Gujarat's proactive role in promoting renewable energy initiatives, fostering investment in clean technologies, and advancing innovative solutions for climate resilience.

Gujarat's efforts in green energy, solar and wind power expansion, and policy leadership position it as a model for sustainable development and climate action in India and beyond. Other significant actors include the European Union, the United States, and key negotiating blocs like the G77 + China, the African Group, and the Alliance of Small Island States, who seek robust commitments on finance, loss and damage mechanisms, and adaptation support.