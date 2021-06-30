Coronavirus cases decline further to 4,506 in Tamil Nadu

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 4,506 on Wednesday (4,512 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,79,696.

After 5,537 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 38,191.

The number of deaths registered was 113 and 1,62,622 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases at 514; Chennai had 257 infections and all the other districts had fewer cases, Health Department data said.

Chennai;s test positivity rate at 0.88 per cent dropped below 1 per cent for the first time on Wednesday. It is the lowest reported so far in wave 1 and 2 combined, according to a tweet by Covid data analyst Vijayanand.