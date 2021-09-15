National

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increase slightly to 1,658

Chennai | Updated on September 15, 2021

Chennai reports 226 new cases, Coimbatore 224

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 1,658 on Wednesday from 1,591 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,38,668.

After 1,542 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,636. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,52,296 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 226 (212) new cases, while Coimbatore reported 224 (201)

On Wednesday, a total of 2,85,805 (4,07,738) persons were vaccinated, according to the State Health department data.

Published on September 15, 2021

