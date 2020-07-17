National

Coronavirus cases pass one million: Health Ministry

AFP July 17 | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India passed one million on Friday, official data showed as authorities struggle to check the spread of the deadly pandemic across the world’s second-most populous nation.

Health Ministry data put total cases recorded since the outbreak began at 1,003,832 with 25,602 deaths.

Lockdowns are being re-imposed across the country of 1.3 billion after their easing in recent weeks as officials hoped the outbreak was under control.

