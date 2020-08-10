Coronavirus death toll in TN at 5,041

The number of deaths due to Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu hit 5,041 after 114 patients died in the last 24 hours.

The total infected in the State stands at 3.02 lakh.

Of the total fatalities, Chennai contributed to the maximum deaths with 2,327 followed by other main districts such as Chengalpattu (312), Madurai (293), Tiruvallur (290), Kancheepuram (154), Virudhunagar (139) and Coimbatore (132).

In the last one week, over a 100 deaths have been reported daily across the State due to the virus.

Meanwhile, an additional 5,914 infections were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. However, after 6,037 Covid-19 patients were discharged today, the number of active cases was 53,099.

In the last 24 hours, 67,153 samples were tested. today.

For the fourth consecutive day, the number of infections in Chennai was less than 1,000 at 976; further 1,305 patients were discharged; 25 deaths were reported and active cases were 11,328.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (483); Coimbatore (292); Cuddalore (287); Dindigul (173); Kancheepuram (310); Kanyakumari (205); Madurai (100); Pudukottai (133); Ranipet (184); Salem (128); Tenkasi (114); Thanjavur (123); Theni (357); Tiruvallur (399); Tiruvannamalai (154); Thoothukudi (196); Vellore (189) and Virudhunagar (189), according to health ministry data.