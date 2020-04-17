Coronavirus in Gujarat: Total cases cross 1000

Gujarat reported 92 new positive Covid-19 cases in the past 12 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1021 as on Friday. So far, the deadly coronavirus has claimed 38 lives with 2 deaths since last evening.

The situation started getting serious in the State as more and more districts being to report their first cases. Of the total 33 districts, so far 25 have reported presence of the Covid-19 infections.

The State government has continued extensive testing across hotspot clusters and other districts. In past 24 hours, 1608 tests were conducted, of which 150 came positive, and 1458 negative. So far, 21,812 tests have been conducted across the State.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat government asked people not to panic, stay indoors and ensure better immunity.

Apart from the identified hotspot clusters in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, cases started surging rapidly in the smaller districts of Anand, Bharuch and Narmada districts.

Of the new cases reported on Friday morning, Ahmedabad reported maximum 45 new cases, taking the total positive cases in the district to 590. Surat reported 14 new cases - nearly all from the identified hotspot clusters. Vadodara and Bharuch added 9 and 8 new cases respectively.

Apart from Ahmedabad, the number of cases in other districts kept rising. Vadodara (137 cases, 6 deaths), Surat (102 cases, 5 deaths), Bhavnagar (26 cases, 10 deaths), Anand (26 cases), Rajkot (28 cases, 8 deaths), Bharuch (21 cases), Gandhinagar (17 cases, 1 death), Patan (15 cases, 1 death), Panchmahal (8 cases, one death), Banaskantha (6 cases), Narmada (11 cases), Chhota Udepur (6 cases), Kutch (4 cases 1 death), Mehsana (4 cases), Botad (4 cases), Porbandar (3 cases), Dahod (3), Gir Somnath (2), Kheda (3), Jamnagar (1 case), Morbi (1), Sabarkantha (1), Aravalli (1) and Mahisagar (1).

Of the 1021 positive cases so far, 74 patients have been discharged, 901 are stable and 8 are on ventilator as on Friday morning.

The total number of people under quarantine is 15,914, of which 13,689 are under home quarantine, 2054 are under government quarantine and 171 are at private facilities.