Coronavirus in India: Pharmacist arrested for stealing N95 masks worth Rs 35000

Mumbai | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Representative image   -  REUTERS

A pharmacist in Pune has been taken under custody for allegedly stealing N95 masks and other medicines worth ₹35,000 from a reputed hospital of the city, Pune Mirror reported.

This comes amidst the coronavirus scare due to which prices of surgical masks have increased by ten times, and hand sanitisers have gone out of stock, which is further spreading panic.

According to the official at Koregaon Park police station cited in the Pune Mirror report, the 28-year old stole masks, ointments, and tablets from the hospital pharmacy where he was working. The incident took place on Saturday and the police arrested him on Sunday. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for theft.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Ministry stated that there is no confirmed case of novel coronavirus that has been reported from Maharashtra so far. 258 people who were quarantined for preliminary screening in Maharashtra, have now been discharged.

The state food and drugs department has urged pharmacists not to hoard essential supplies including masks, and hand sanitizers, which are widely used to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Authorities have been appealing to people to wear masks only if recommended by doctors and insisting on maintaining personal hygiene to keep the viral infection at bay. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 43 in India on Sunday as five more people tested positive in Kerala including a 3-year-old toddler, News18 reported.

