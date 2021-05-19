Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Tamil Nadu

For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in the country adding 34,875 cases (33,059 on Tuesday).

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected State in India, on Wednesday added 34,031 infections (Tuesday 28,348): Kerala - 32,762 (31,337) and Karnataka - 34,281 (30,309), according to Covid19india.org, a volunteer-driven crowd sourced site tracking the coronavirus in India.

In Tamil Nadu, after three days of drop in the number of daily infections, the number increased on Monday with Chennai reporting a spike to 6,297 (6,016); followed by Coimbatore with 3,250 and Chengalpattu 2,275. The State registered 365 Covid deaths.

Over 1.70 lakh samples were tested, according to State health ministry data.

In the last few days, the Tamil Nadu government has been testing over 1.50 lakh persons daily.

The State has intensified lockdown restrictions especially in Chennai - the hub of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu - from Tuesday. In the city, people e-registration passes to move from one police station limit to another.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 45,755 persons were vaccinated as against 50,091 on Tuesday.