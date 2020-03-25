Coronavirus outbreak: Coimbatore witnesses a quite lockdown

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
After going for a large scale purchase of fruits, vegetables and groceries on Tuesday, the day one of lockdown started on a quiet note in this industrial hub.
Except for a few, most inhabitants of Coimbatore stayed indoors. Vehicular movement was minimal but for a couple of street vendors who made their regular jaunts, supplying vegetables to their regular customers.
“I deputed my agent to sell 100 bunches of greens in front of the Uzhavar Santhai in Singanallur this morning. There were about 35 to 40 vendors, but few takers. Prices of beetroot, beans and carrot crashed by half as compared to Tuesday as anxiety loomed large about non-availability of necessities despite government’s assurance. Today, therefore, passed off quietly,” said A Palaniappan, a farmer
While the price of most vegetables slipped by 50 to 60 per cent, the cost of pearl onion (small onion) alone was quoting above yesterday’s rate of Rs 70 a kilogram.
Traders, by and large, felt that the lockdown call was imperative, necessary in a country like ours where people care a damn about taking adequate precaution.
“If there were no such clamp, a majority would just take off on holiday, not understanding the consequences. There is a dire need to come together to fight against this high voltage disease by sincerely adhering to the advice of medical experts and health authorities,” said the owner of a textile shop on Tuesday
