National

Coronavirus pandemic: Sharad Pawar to address via Facebook live at 11.00 am

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

The President of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and senior politician, Sharad Pawar will be addressing the people of Maharashtra via Facebook live at 11.00 am today. He would be sharing his views on the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the outbreak, he has asked the people of the state to follow the instruction of the authorities and to remain at home. A number of videos posted on the internet have shown him playing a game of chess with his family members.

NCP shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress party in Maharashtra. His nephew Ajit Pawar is the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Yesterday Ajit Pawar had indicated that if essential personnel such as doctors and police are being attacked in Maharashtra, then the Army could be called in to maintain law and order.

The police arrested the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA, Mufti Mohammad Ismail from Malegaon in Northern Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly attacking a doctor in a government hospital. The MLA reportedly barged into the hospital and manhandled the doctor for delaying the discharge of two patients admitted there.

