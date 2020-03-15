National

Coronavirus scare: West Bengal seals all but one entry point with Bangladesh

PTI Kolkata | Updated on March 15, 2020 Published on March 15, 2020

The West Bengal government sealed most of the state’s entry points with neighbouring Bangladesh in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday.

All entry points to West Bengal from Bangladesh have been sealed, expect the one at Gede in Nadia district, he said. “No Bangladesh national with travel visa will be allowed to enter the State in view of the current coronavirus situation,” the official said.

He said only diplomats or officials associated with the United Nations and the World Health Organisation will be allowed to enter through the Indo-Bangla entry points. The Gede entry point will be open only to vehicles carrying essential goods, the official added.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 107 on Sunday, with 12 fresh cases in Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry said.

