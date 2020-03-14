National

Coronavirus: Schools, colleges in W. Bengal to remain shut till March 31

PTI Kolkata | Updated on March 14, 2020 Published on March 14, 2020

All educational institutions in West Bengal will remain shut till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday.

Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, they said.

Internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during this period, the officials said.

There will be a review of the situation on March 30, following which further decision will be taken, they added.

