Coronavirus suspect with no travel history dies in Indore

PTI Indore | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

A 47-year-old man, admitted at a government hospital in Indore as a coronavirus suspect, died on Thursday, health officials said. His test reports are awaited, the officials said.

The man was earlier treated at the Ujjain civil hospital and was admitted to the Indore hospital on Wednesday with symptoms of breathlessness, the official said. The patient did not have a travel history, he added.

Published on March 26, 2020
coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh
