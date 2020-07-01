Coronil is not a cure for Covid-19, says Patanjali

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Ayurveda company Patanjali, founded by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, has withdrawn it’s earlier claim that it had found a cure for Covid-19. In a press conference at Haridwar on Wednesday, Baba Ramdev said: “We are not saying that Coronil is a cure for Covid-19. What we are saying is that it can be used in its management.”
Ramdev’s statement comes after the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy wrote to the licensing authority of Ayurvedic and Unani Services in Uttarakhand on June 30, a week after the company’s claims of having found a cure.
Also read https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/we-didnt-do-anything-wrong-while-obtaining-license-for-our-covid-19-medicine-patanjali-ceo/article31921189.ece
In its letter, the AYUSH ministry has stated: “On receipt of the documents from Patanjali Research Foundation Trust, Haridwar, and State Licensing Authority, Uttarakhand, the same were duly examined.”
It adds: “It may be ensured that on the package and label display on the medicines, no claim for the cure of Covid-19 should be mentioned. The advertisement and the publicity of the drugs should be ensured in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, should also be duly followed.”
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/editorial/tall-covid-claims-need-to-be-reined-in/article31926218.ece
The ministry observed that Patanjali had not marketed the drugs within the scope of the licence it had received. It observed that the proposed drug — Coronil — was registered with the State Licensing Authority for use as an immunity booster against respiratory tract involvement and all types of fever. “It is proposed that these drugs should be marketed in accordance with the scope of licence issued by the State authority,” the AYUSH Ministry’s letter states.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...