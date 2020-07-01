Coronil is not a cure for Covid-19, says Patanjali

Ayurveda company Patanjali, founded by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, has withdrawn it’s earlier claim that it had found a cure for Covid-19. In a press conference at Haridwar on Wednesday, Baba Ramdev said: “We are not saying that Coronil is a cure for Covid-19. What we are saying is that it can be used in its management.”

Ramdev’s statement comes after the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy wrote to the licensing authority of Ayurvedic and Unani Services in Uttarakhand on June 30, a week after the company’s claims of having found a cure.

In its letter, the AYUSH ministry has stated: “On receipt of the documents from Patanjali Research Foundation Trust, Haridwar, and State Licensing Authority, Uttarakhand, the same were duly examined.”

It adds: “It may be ensured that on the package and label display on the medicines, no claim for the cure of Covid-19 should be mentioned. The advertisement and the publicity of the drugs should be ensured in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, should also be duly followed.”

The ministry observed that Patanjali had not marketed the drugs within the scope of the licence it had received. It observed that the proposed drug — Coronil — was registered with the State Licensing Authority for use as an immunity booster against respiratory tract involvement and all types of fever. “It is proposed that these drugs should be marketed in accordance with the scope of licence issued by the State authority,” the AYUSH Ministry’s letter states.