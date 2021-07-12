National

Corporate Affairs Ministry: Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as MoS

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2021

Is already a minister in the present government

Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday took charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry Corporate Affairs (MCA). Singh already holds the portfolios of Union Minister of State (Independent Charges) for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation as also for the Ministry of Planning, an official release said.

71-year old Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Gurgaon constituency in Haryana in the 17th Lok Sabha. He is currently serving his 5th term as a MP. Active in public service for over four decades, Singh was earlier a Member of Legislative Council (MLA) from Jatusana Vidhan Sabha in Haryana and served as Minister in Haryana.

Singh holds an LL.B from Delhi University. He is an advocate and agriculturist by profession, and is also an active political and social worker.

Published on July 12, 2021

