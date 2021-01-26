Couldn’t reach rly station on Tuesday? Apply for refund

If there are passengers who could not make it to railway station in Delhi on Tuesday due to the farmers rally, they should apply for refund before 9 pm on Tuesday.

The passengers are requested to apply for full refund of all the trains departing from all the stations of Delhi area up to 2100 hrs today through TDR( ticket deposit receipt) and e-TDR for e-tickets, stated railway officials.

All railway stations in Delhi area -- New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin , Anand Vihar, Safadarjang, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, have been instructed accordingly, stated Northern Railways.

Republic day celebration in Delhi also saw tractor rally by farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.