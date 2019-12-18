Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the whole country knows who has the power to spread riots across the country. He was responding to the charges by BJP leaders in the election-bound State that AAP was behind the violence in various parts of the city in this week.

“It is being speculated that the AAP could win 65-70 seats. When it is proved that the AAP is going to win Delhi elections with a huge majority, the opposition is deliberately spreading violence, fearing a massive defeat,” Kejriwal told reporters at a press conference. “I do not need to tell who has the power to cause riots in the country,” he added.

When asked about the BJP’s charges that AAP is behind the violence, he said: “The Opposition, which is levelling allegations, knows who is causing violence and arson. It is apparent that the AAP is not going to benefit from it, instead the party will be harmed. The Opposition hopes it will benefit them.”

He said peace must be maintained in Delhi at any cost. “Every day there are statements from the Opposition blaming AAP for the violence. Why would AAP do it? What benefit will it reap doing so? The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots,” Kejriwal added.