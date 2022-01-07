Tour operators from across the country attend B2B meet at Kovalam

Seeking to firm up a partnership with tourism stakeholders in Kerala, major tour operators from across the country have converged at Kovalam for a three-day destination promotion meet that is expected to lead to a slew of business decisions.

The campaign is organised by the South Kerala Hoteliers’ Forum (SKHF) in association with Kerala Tourism and the Tourism Professionals Club (TPC).

Its objectives include destination promotion, B2B meets to work out mutually beneficial packages to promote prime destinations in the state. The visiting tour operators will be taken through prime spots in Kovalam, Varkala and nearby Poovar as part of the promotion drive.

Over 120 travel agents and tour operators from key markets including Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will meet stakeholders from the state, including hotel partners, to work out mutually beneficial strategies and packages that would give a boost to tourism in the state, which has resumed activities in full swing.

Tourism Minister, PA Mohamed Riyas, said it is a clear sign that major tour operators in the country are showing interest in Kerala as a prime destination that has set a model by successfully overcoming the constraints triggered by the pandemic.

“It can be seen as an outcome of our fool-proof implementation of Covid-19 safety measures like bio-bubble in tourism destinations. Tour operators from across the country are convinced that Kerala is the safest place and the state government will offer all support to their plans,” Riyas said.

Though the focus of the networking initiative is on southern destinations, it will be soon be extended to other parts of Kerala.

Tourism Director VR Krishna Teja said the B2B meet will give a fillip to the sector that has begun to show progress after being hit by the pandemic.

“It’s a great opportunity for tour operators from other states to get a hands-on feel of our beach activities, including adventure tourism at Kovalam and backwater trips at Poovar. They can design attractive packages for the visitors to explore these places,” he added.

“Through such initiatives we aim to give a big boost to tourism activities in and around south Kerala. We will soon be introducing a set of new and revamped itineraries to encourage more tourists to explore,” said Manoj Babu, Secretary General, South Kerala Hoteliers’ Forum. (SKHF)

The Travel Agents’ Association of Coimbatore (TAAC), the Tour Operators’ Association of Telangana (TOAT), and the Enterprising Travel Agents’ Association (ETTA) are the major industry organisations from across the country that are a key part of the programme.