Court reserves order on Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case

A court on Wednesday reserved its order on a bail application moved by politician Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for assaulting a woman resident in a Noida society, in a case of cheating for allegedly misusing the UP government symbol on his car.

Tyagi was on Tuesday arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody at the Luksar jail in the assault case.

He was separately booked in a case of cheating over the alleged unauthorised use of a symbol of the UP government in his SUV. A third case under the stringent Gangsters Act was also lodged against him, police officials said.

Sushil Bhati, Tyagi’s lawyer, said, “A bail application was moved in the cheating case in the Gautam Buddh Nagar court. We opposed the charges and the court has reserved its order.” The investigation officer in the case has been summoned Thursday, he said, and that the charges levelled against Tyagi are baseless since the car that allegedly had the unauthorised UP government symbol is not registered in Tyagi’s name. He also claimed that Tyagi has been wrongly implicated under the Gangsters Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida),Rajesh S, said the police would be applying for his police remand, though his lawyer said they did not have any ground for it.

An official involved in the case told PTI that the police want to question him about his properties, earnings and political connections.

Unauthorised vehicle use

Tyagi was arrested Tuesday morning from Meerut, four days after he assaulted and abused a woman with whom he had a row over planting trees in what was alleged to be the common area of their residential society.

During the probe into the assault case, the police also impounded two vehicles of Tyagi after detecting an alleged violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

One of his SUVs, the officials said, had a symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government on it but it was unauthorised. Subsequently, another FIR was lodged under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 482 (using false property mark), the officials added.

His cars had special zero series numbers with registration in Lucknow for which he had paid ₹1.1 lakh, the officials said.

Tyagi has earlier claimed to be the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, even as the ruling party denied any links with him.

The Opposition has also mounted an attack on the BJP over the issue, sharing purported pictures of Tyagi with senior saffron party leaders, including its national president J P Nadda.

The BJP has claimed that Tyagi was an aide of Swami Prasad Maurya and had left with him when the latter joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.