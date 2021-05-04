Covaxin ‘effective’ against Brazil variant of Covid: Study

In a new study, scientists at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology have found that Covaxin demonstrated potential effectiveness against the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2.

This was announced by Biopharmaceuitcal company, Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen is developing Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin for the US market.

"As previously disclosed, a study conducted by ICMR also suggested that Covaxin was effective against the UK variant, as well as the Indian double mutant variant," Ocugen said in a release

It is notable that the Brazilian variant, contains a mutation that was found in New York.

"These studies suggest that Covaxin vaccination may be effective against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants. We are pleased to see the results of this study as it demonstrates the potential effectiveness of Covaxin against multiple variants, further strengthening our belief that this vaccine can potentially eliminate the possibility of mutant virus escape,” said Satish Chandran, chair of the vaccine scientific advisory board of Ocugen.

“The Ocugen team submitted a comprehensive drug master file with the FDA and is currently diligently preparing the EUA application,” . Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen said.