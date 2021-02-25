Covid-19: 1 in 4 healthcare workers yet to be vaccinated

Nearly 25 per cent of healthcare workers in the country are yet to receive even the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine even though the deadline ended on Wednesday.

According to a Health Ministry spokesperson, who briefed the media about the progress on the vaccination front, the total number of vaccinations carried out in the country was a little over 1.30 crore.

Vaccine coverage

Around 65.82 lakh healthcare workers, or 75.5 per cent of the total personnel registered, received first dose of the vaccine, and around 18.61 lakh have received the second shot too. The number of frontline workers administered their first dose so far was over 46.24 lakh, the spokesperson said.

The number of vaccinations carried out in the country till 6 pm on Thursday was 3.95 lakh.

On the whole, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are among the States that have given over 80 per cent of healthcare anf frontline workers the first shot. Among the poor overall performers are Punjab, Nagaland and Puducherry.

Though there were 45 deaths deaths among those that received the vaccinations, none could be attributed to the vaccine as such, the Health Ministry official assured.