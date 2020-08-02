Covid-19: 10 dead; 1,891 new cases in Telangana

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
As many as 10 persons have succumbed to Covid-19, while 1,891 new positive cases have been reported in Telangana.
About 1,100 patients have been recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 47,590.
The State’s recovery rate (total number of patients recovered versus the total number of cases reported) has seen a drop to 71 per cent from 74 per cent last week. This, however, is higher than that of the national average (64.53 per cent).
The total number of people died due to the Novel CoronaVirus is put at 540, while the total number of positive cases so far in the State stands at 66,677.
The State has 18,547 active positive cases, while 12,000 patients are under home or institutional isolation, according to G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana).
The State tested 19,202 samples on Saturday (all the figures as of 8 p.m. August 1), with results of 1,656 people are awaited.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 517 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy with 181, Medchal with 146 and Warangal Urban with 138 cases on Saturday.
According to the media bulletin released on Sunday morning, the State has 15,810 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients. This includes 3,365 beds with oxygen supply and 1,346 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
