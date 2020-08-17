Covid-19: 10 dead, 894 new positive cases in Telangana

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
The number of Covid-19 positive cases witnessed a sharp decrease in Telangana on Sunday as the number of samples tested saw a steep decline.
The state reported 894 new positive cases on Sunday, as the number of samples tested decreased to 8,794 from about 22,000 a day that the state is doing on weekdays.
As many as 10 patients succumbed to the viral infection. The recovery rate shot up to 76 per cent after 2,006 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday. The state’s recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of patients infected with the virus) stands at above the national average of 71.91 per cent.
The total number of cases in the state mounted to 92,255, while the total recoveries stood at 70,132.
The state has 21,420 active cases, with 14,404 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 147 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 85 cases and Karimnagar with 69 cases.
