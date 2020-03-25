Covid-19: 10 new cases in Maharashtra

Even as Maharashtra battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic with an almost total lockdown on Wednesday, in the last 24 hours, the number of patients has risen by 10. The number of deaths due to the virus in the State is three, with 116 indoor patients.

The most disturbing aspect of this rise has been that five patients are from one family, hailing from the town of Islampur in Sangli.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Health Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar had said that doctors and hospitals from the private sector who to refuse to treat patients in OPD will face legal action from the State government. The hospitals could also lose their licenses.

In a media statement, Patil-Yadravkar said as the danger of coronavirus infections are rising, the State health machinery is putting all its efforts to control the situation. Even doctors from the private sector are helping the State government. However, some complaints have also come in, showing that certain private hospitals and doctors are refusing to treat patients in OPD. Such erring doctors and hospital management will face action from the State Government.

The Health Minister said that the coronavirus epidemic is a national calamity, which requires help from doctors employed in sectors and appealed to all the doctors to report to the local health authorities if any patient is found with coronavirus symptoms.