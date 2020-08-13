Covid-19: 11 dead, 1,931 new positive cases in Telangana

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Telangana reported 11 deaths and 1,931 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. After 1,780 patients recovered from the viral infection, the State has 22,736 active cases.
As many as 15,621 patients are undergoing treatment at home or are in institutional isolation.
The total number of deaths stood at 665, while the total number of cases reported so far is put at 86,475. As many as 63,074 patients have recovered from the infection.
After seeing a slight fall in the last two weeks, the State’s recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of patients infected) has registered a marginal improvement at 72.93 per cent. The national average recovery too has gone up to 70.37 per cent.
The case fatality rate (the number of people died due to the infection versus the total number of infections) in Telangana is at 0.76 per cent as against the national average of 1.97 per cent.
The State tested 23,303 samples on Wednesday, with results of 706 patients are being processed.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 298 cases. This is followed by Warangal Urban district with 144, Rangareddy district with 124 and Karimnagar district with 89 cases.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...