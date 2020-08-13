Covid-19: 11 dead, 1,931 new positive cases in Telangana

Telangana reported 11 deaths and 1,931 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. After 1,780 patients recovered from the viral infection, the State has 22,736 active cases.

As many as 15,621 patients are undergoing treatment at home or are in institutional isolation.

The total number of deaths stood at 665, while the total number of cases reported so far is put at 86,475. As many as 63,074 patients have recovered from the infection.

After seeing a slight fall in the last two weeks, the State’s recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of patients infected) has registered a marginal improvement at 72.93 per cent. The national average recovery too has gone up to 70.37 per cent.

The case fatality rate (the number of people died due to the infection versus the total number of infections) in Telangana is at 0.76 per cent as against the national average of 1.97 per cent.

The State tested 23,303 samples on Wednesday, with results of 706 patients are being processed.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 298 cases. This is followed by Warangal Urban district with 144, Rangareddy district with 124 and Karimnagar district with 89 cases.