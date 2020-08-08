Covid-19: Telangana registers 2,256 new cases on Friday

Telangana has reported 14 deaths and 2,256 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday. The State has so far reported 615 deaths and the total number of cases stands at 77,513.

According to the media bulletin released on Saturday, as many as 1,091 patients were discharged after they recovered from the viral infection. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 54,330, taking the recovery rate (the number of patients recovered from the infection versus the total number of infections so far) to 70.09 per cent. The national recovery rate is put at 68 per cent.

The State has 22,568 active Novel Coronavirus positive cases as on Friday, with 15,830 people are taking treatment under home or institutional isolation.

The fatality rate (the total number of deaths versus the total number of infections) improved further to 0.79 per cent in the State, as against the national average of 2.05 per cent.

Hyderabad reports 464 new cases

The share of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) cases, which used to be 90 per cent till June, in overall cases has come down significantly. The region reported 464 cases on Friday. This is followed by Warangal Urban district with 187 cases, Rangareddy district with 181 cases and Medchal district with 138 cases.

The State has 17,854 beds available in various government hospitals. This includes 4,391 beds with oxygen supply and 1,871 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.