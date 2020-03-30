Covid-19: 17 more test positive in Tamil Nadu

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
Tamil Nau saw a total of 17 people testing positive for the Covid-19 - the highest so far in a single day in the State. This takes the total tally of positive cases to 67 in the State. Of the 17 cases, ten were reported in Erode, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami. The State government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said at the Secretariat.
He also held a review meeting with all senior government officials on the various measures being taken up. In a series of tweets, Palaniswami said that social distancing is being maintained in most of the places across the State. However, in places like fish and vegetable markets, it is not being followed. Officials have been asked to monitor the situation to ensure that social distancing is maintained.
The State government said that tahsildars and Zonal Officers in the State have been authorised to issue passes for movement within a district. However, this is only for marriage, funeral and health reasons. For inter-district movement, the passes will be issued by collectors and commissioners, said a release.
A tweet by State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that out of the 67 cases for coronavirus, five have been discharged.
