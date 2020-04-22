Covid-19: Kerala confirms 19 new cases

Kerala has reported a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases with 19 new cases being confirmed on Tuesday, with as many as 10 from a family in Kannur district. Four cases were reported in Palakkad; three from Kasaragod; and one each in Malappuram and Kollam districts. At least 13 of them had returned from abroad; three from Tamil Nadu; and one from Uttar Pradesh. The rest two are cases of local transmission. The day’s unexpected developments seemed to have sent shock waves through the State administration.

Kannur now has the highest number of 104 cases in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Non-residents returning home from overseas and their high-risk contacts, including those who did not have any symptoms, have since been tested. Presently, 53 patients are under treatment in the district, the Chief Minister added.

Kannur under renewed watch

With the increase in the positive cases, lockdown would be strictly enforced with heightened checking of all vehicles on the roads. Hotspots falling within local-self government areas would be sealed and only a limited number of medical shops would be allowed to open. The relaxations announced earlier would not be applicable in Kannur as it is in the Red Zone, and all restrictions would continue till May 3.

On Tuesday, 16 patients under treatment across the state have recovered from the disease, and after a while they have been outnumbered by fresh cases on a given day. Seven of the recovered were from Kannur; four each in Kasaragod and Kozhikode; and one from Thiruvananthapuram.

Battle daunting, war far from won

Chief Minister Vijayan said the battle against the virus itself is daunting, and the war was far from being won. He pointed to the freaky and bothersome developments including 10 members of a family getting infected, and a 62-year old patient in Pathanamthitta remaining hospitalised for the last 45 days and testing positive for 36 days. So far, 21 samples of this patient have been tested and is still under treatment but stable, the Chief Minister said.

Suffice to say that the spread of the virus is as unpredictable as the time taken for the infection to subside in stray cases as reported in Pathanamthitta. This comes at a stage when the State government was thinking of lifting lockdown in places where the conditions had seemingly improved. This is another reminder to the public that we cannot afford to take things for granted, the Chief Minister said.

307 of 426 patients recover

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state till date is 426 and currently, 117 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. As on Tuesday, 307 patients have so far recovered, while two has died. On the brighter side, the number of people under surveillance has further come down to 36,667. Of these, 36,335 persons are quarantined at their homes and 332 are isolated in hospitals. The day also saw 102 persons being hospitalised afresh. Till now, 20, 252 samples from people with symptoms have been sent for testing, which continues to be the highest in the country, of which 19,449 samples are confirmed as negative.