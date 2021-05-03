Covid-19: 22 dead in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district over oxygen shortage

Oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar, the southernmost district in Karnataka, has triggered 22 deaths on Sunday night.

According to the district administration, about 22 Covid-19 patients who were on ventilator have died.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar M R Ravi, confirming the deaths, clarified that the deaths were not linked to the non-availability of oxygen. However, the district found it challenging to source oxygen from the neighbouring Mysuru district.

The suppliers, who were under pressure to meet Mysuru’s requirements, found it difficult to ensure regular supply to Chamarajanagar.

On hearing the news, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday morning, took details on the incident over phone from the deputy commissioner of Chamarajanagar district.

Meanwhile, the District Incharge Minister, Suresh Kumar, expressed shock over the incident and said, "We are waiting for the death audit report."