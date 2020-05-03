National

Covid-19: 266 fresh cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total crosses 3,000

PTI Chennai | Updated on May 03, 2020 Published on May 03, 2020

Chennai alone reports 203 new cases

A 44-year-old man died of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the toll in the State to 30, as the number of positive cases crossed the 3,000 mark with 266 more getting infected by the virus on Sunday.

The man from Coimbatore became the latest victim to the contagion, a bulletin from the Health Department said. However, Chennai continued to contribute the major chunk of Covid-19 cases at 203, the bulletin said.

As many as 266 fresh Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state, taking the aggregate to 3,023, it said.

