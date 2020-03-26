Covid-19: 3-year-old tested positive taking total to 41 in Telangana

A viral test for leaders
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
A three-year-old boy is among the two new Covid-19 positive cases registered in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 41. One of them, however, was discharged.
The boy, the patient number 41, has a history of travelling to Dubai. His condition is stable and admitted to a designated hospital. A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad, has also been tested positive for the coronavirus. She doesn’t have any travel history abroad but she is a contact of patient number 34.
“All citizens are requested to stay indoors and stay safe. Please don’t believe in myths, superstitious beliefs and rumours,” said the Director of Public Health Family Welfare, Telangana.
As many as 19,313 people, who arrived from several international destinations since March 1, have been under surveillance. Some of them are in isolation, government quarantine facilities and others in home quarantine.
He asked the people to contact the nearest health facility or call the helpline number 104 in case anyone developed symptoms of the Covid-19.
