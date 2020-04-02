National

Covid-19: 30 new positive cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

File photo   -  Bloomberg

The number of active (positive) cases now stands at 106

Three persons succumbed to the Covid-19 virus while another 30 persons tested positive for the virus in Telangana on Wednesday. While two persons died at the Gandhi Hospital, the main hospital where patients with novel Coronavirus are being treated, another died at Yashoda Hospital, taking the total Corona-related deaths to 9.

All the deceased attended the Nizamuddin religious congregation in Delhi in the second week of March, 2020.

The number of active (positive) cases now stood at 106. As on April 1, as many as 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, attack on the doctors by the kin of a patient, who died at the Gandhi Hospital attracted condemnation. The State police said action will be taken against the kin. Health Minister Eatala Rajender condemned the attack.

Published on April 02, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delay in cleaning stormwater drains could result in flooding in Mumbai, say experts