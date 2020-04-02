Covid-19: 30 new positive cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Three persons succumbed to the Covid-19 virus while another 30 persons tested positive for the virus in Telangana on Wednesday. While two persons died at the Gandhi Hospital, the main hospital where patients with novel Coronavirus are being treated, another died at Yashoda Hospital, taking the total Corona-related deaths to 9.

All the deceased attended the Nizamuddin religious congregation in Delhi in the second week of March, 2020.

The number of active (positive) cases now stood at 106. As on April 1, as many as 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, attack on the doctors by the kin of a patient, who died at the Gandhi Hospital attracted condemnation. The State police said action will be taken against the kin. Health Minister Eatala Rajender condemned the attack.