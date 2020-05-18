Covid-19: 52 fresh cases in AP, tally at 2,432

As many as 52 fresh Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, where the total number of infections rose to 2,432, the Health department said on Monday.

No deaths were reported and the toll due to the virus remained at 50.

Out of the total cases reported, 19 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a hotspot, according to the bulletin.

Of the total positive cases, 150 were from other states (Maharashtra-101, Odisha-10, Gujarat-26, Rajasthan-11 and West Bengal and Karnataka one each).

Of the fresh cases during the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, Krishna and Chittoor reported 15 each, Nellore seven, East Godavari five, Kurnool four, Kadapa and West Godavari two each and Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one each.

As many as 9,713 samples were tested and 94 people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,527.

Currently the state has 705 active cases.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 835 medical specialists in General Medicine, Pulmonology and Anesthesia to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state, a government bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the state Government on Sunday issued orders extending the ongoing lockdown till May 31 in accordance with the Centre’s directive.