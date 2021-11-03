National

Covid-19: 7 crore administered first dose vaccine; 3 crore had second jab in Maharashtra

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on November 03, 2021

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope   -  KSL

The State government figures are authentic, says Rajesh Tope

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that about 7 crore people or 73 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while about 3 crore of the eligible population has received two doses of vaccine. He said that the State government figures are authentic and will check if the Centre has different figures.

Speaking to reporters Tope said, “Infection figures, death figures, and vaccination in all sectors impartiality and honesty is the principle we have followed during Covid-19. There is no question of putting up wrong figures or misleading ( the Union government)” said Tope.

He was responding to some reports that the vaccination figures quoted by the Centre and the figures by the State mismatch. Tope said that the government will check the reasons for the alleged mismatch of figures. Tope tweeted that 2,60,483 people were vaccinated on November 2.

Published on November 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like