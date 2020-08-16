Covid-19: 9 dead, 1,102 new cases reported in Telangana

Telangana reported nine deaths and 1,102 new positive cases on Saturday taking the total number of deaths to 693 and total number of cases reported so far to 91,361.

The number of cases showed a significant reduction as the State reduced the number of tests significantly. It tested 12,120 samples on Saturday as against 21,239 samples that it tested the previous day.

The State has 22,542 active cases after 1,930 patients have recovered from the viral infection. As many as 15,502 patients are getting treatment under home or institutional isolation.

The recovery rate (total number of patients recovered versus the total number of infected people) has gone up to 74.56 per cent from about 71 per cent early last week. The national recovery rate stands at 71.6 per cent.

The case fatality rate (number of people died due to the viral infection versus the total number of infections) stands at 0.75 per cent as against the national average of 1.94 per cent.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 234 cases. This is followed by Karimnagar district with 101 cases and Rangareddy district with 81 cases.