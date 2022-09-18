Covid-19: Active cases in India rise to 47,922

With 5,664 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,34,188, while the active cases increased to 47,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

“The death toll climbed to 5,28,337 with 35 fatalities which include 21 deaths reconciled by Kerala,” the data updated at 8 am stated.

“The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent,” the ministry said. An increase of 1,074 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,57,929, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 216.56 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.