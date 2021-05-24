Covid-19: Admissions of new patients halted at jumbo facilities in Mumbai

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Admissions of new Covid-19 patients have been temporarily halted at three jumbo facilities by the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) owing to pre-monsoon repair work.
Admissions were halted on Monday. The facilities will not take new patients till June 1, according to a LiveMint report.
During this time, the facilities will undertake the repairs as part of pre-monsoon preparations ahead of the monsoon season and other necessary works as these temporary structures were in service since 2020, Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of the jumbo Covid-19 centre at the BKC said, as per the report.
A majority of the patients at these facilities in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dahisar and Mulund, were shifted to other hospitals earlier this month prior to the Cyclone Tauktae, Dr Dere added.
The city has six operational Covid-19 centres located at Byculla, Worli, BKC, Goregaon, Dahisar, and Mulund.
The city is also planning to erect three new jumbo centres in preparation for a third wave of Covid-19.
According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), preparations are in progress for setting up a new jumbo Covid-19 centre at Malad with a capacity of nearly 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 1,536 oxygen beds.
According to official data from the BMC, Mumbai reported 1,431 fresh cases on Sunday while 1,470 patients were discharged. Total recovered patients reached 6,52,686 with an overall recovery rate of 93 per cent. Total active patients in the city were 28,410.
