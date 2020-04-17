Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh gets 1 lakh rapid testing kits from South Korea; tally goes up to 572

Andhra Pradesh has received one lakh rapid testing kits from South Korea.

The Kits have arrived in Vijayawada by a separate chartered flight on Friday. The government will use the testing kids for community testing as the result will be known in about 10 minutes. The will be sent to all district in about three to four days, according to a release.

Meanwhile, the spread of Coronavirus in the state is with the addition of 38 new cases in the last twenty four hours.

According to a bulletin released by the government on Friday, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has gone up to 572.

So far, 35 patients have been discharged in the State while 14 succumbed to the pandemic.

To augment its arsenal to fight the dreaded virus and step up preparedness, the State government has taken up a doctor recruitment drive.

It had issued notification for special recruitment of assistant professors and general duty medical officers on a one-year contract basis to work in Covid hospitals in the state. Interested on apply online at dme.ap.nic.in. The number of posts to be are 1,184.