Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 43 new cases, tally goes up to 87

Andhra Pradesh reported an unprecedented spurt in new positive cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) since last night, pushing up the totalcases in the State to 87. According to a Government bulletin released on Wednesday, 43 new cases were registered in the State between 9 PM last night and 9 AM this morning.

Out of 373 samples tested during this period, 43 showed positive results, while 330 were negative. “With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State now stands at 87,’’ the Government said.

The maximum of positive cases have come from Kadapa out of 43 new cases, followed by West Godavari (13) and Chittor (5).

In terms of total cases (of 87) in the state, Kadapa has highest number with 15 cases, followed by West Godavari at 13 and Visakhapatnam with 11.

The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will review the measures being taken to arrest the spread of the virus and other related measures.