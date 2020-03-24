Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 7th positive case; postpones 10th class exams

Andhra Pradesh has reported the seventh positive case for coronavirus in the State. This is the third positive case from the Visakhapatnam district.

In view of the total lockdown in the State, the class 10 examinations have been postponed by two weeks. As per the schedule announced earlier, the examinations were to be held from March 31 to April 17. A fresh schedule will be announced by March 31.

Patient arrived from UK

According to a bulletin released by the State control room, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, a 25-year-old man from Visakhapatnam district who returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus.

He arrived at 2 am on March 17 from the UK to Delhi by Air India, and took another flight to Vizag on the same day. He travelled from Vizag airport to the village of Thagarapuvalasa by car along with his father.

“The public is requested to provide details if they have a matching itinerary with the person,” the government said.

The universal scanning of all passengers (both domestic and international) from Vizag international airport and seaport has been undertaken. A total of 12,082 passengers have been screened at these ports of entry, as per government data.

Of these, 9,867 passengers were screened at Vizag airport and 1,379 and 836 were screened at the Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam ports, respectively. The State government has already announced a total lockdown in the state.