National

Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh steps up vigil in rural areas as cases go up to 226

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

Andhra Pradesh reported detection of 34 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases Saturday night.

With this, the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 226, according to the Government.

Nellore, Guntur and Krishna districts now have the highest number of positive cases.

With more number of cases being reported from the districts, the focus on preventive measures in districts and villages has been stepped up, say officials.

coronavirus
