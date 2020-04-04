Covid-19: AP CM calls for united fight as tally goes up to 180

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday, called for a united fight against Coronavirus (Covid19) even as total positive cases in the State reached 180.
In a video message to the people of the State, the Chief Minister said it was `unfortunate' as many of those who attended meeting at Tablighi jamaat Markaz Masjid at Nizamuddin, Delhi tested positive for the dreaded virus.
The spread of virus from Markaz was `unintended' and everybody should extend love and sympathy for those who were affected by Covid19, he added.
He asked people to show affection, solidarity and unity in fight against Corona by lighting lamps at 9 pm on April 5 in line with a nation-wide call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do so.
Lauding the efforts of the personnel from the departments of health, sanitary and police to save people, Reddy said the state government will pay full salaries to them for the month of March.
For all others, the salaries will be paid in two tranches as per a previous announcement of the State Government.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...