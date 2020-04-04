Covid-19: AP CM calls for united fight as tally goes up to 180

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday, called for a united fight against Coronavirus (Covid19) even as total positive cases in the State reached 180.

In a video message to the people of the State, the Chief Minister said it was `unfortunate' as many of those who attended meeting at Tablighi jamaat Markaz Masjid at Nizamuddin, Delhi tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The spread of virus from Markaz was `unintended' and everybody should extend love and sympathy for those who were affected by Covid19, he added.

He asked people to show affection, solidarity and unity in fight against Corona by lighting lamps at 9 pm on April 5 in line with a nation-wide call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do so.

Full salaries

Lauding the efforts of the personnel from the departments of health, sanitary and police to save people, Reddy said the state government will pay full salaries to them for the month of March.

For all others, the salaries will be paid in two tranches as per a previous announcement of the State Government.