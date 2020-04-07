Covid-19: AP expects new cases to come down

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
Andhra Pradesh government has completed testingfor coronavirus of those who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation last month in Delhi. It is expecting Covid-19 positive cases to come down gradually.
Out of 150 samples tested in the State from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, only one positive case has been detected taking the total number of cases to 304.
“The tests were completed for those who had come from Delhi and their primary contacts and the new cases are expected to come down,’’ the government said in a release issued on Tuesday.
While 997 people, who arrived from Delhi were tested, 197 samples showed positive results. Another 2,400 who were primary contacts with them and those who travelled with them from Delhi to the State have also been tested.
Out of 304 total cases, those who had come from Delhi and their primary contacts accounted for 280 cases.
As the tests for those who arrived from abroad were also completed, random tests will be conducted for those suffering from cold, cough and fever as noticed in the household survey. A decision in this regard has been taken in the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.
