Covid-19: AP launches pharmacy app for surveillance on cold, fever patients

Concerned over steady rise in Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases, Andhra Pradesh Government began tracking patients who could be suffering from cold and fever.

It has launched a customised mobile application for pharmacies across the state who report details of people who buy medicines for cold, cough and fever.

Every pharmacist in the State is expected to download the app and register the details of customers who buy general medicines for the cold/cough/fever.

According to Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council data there are 68,000 registered pharmacists in the State.

“The objective behind the app is to monitor any increase in incidence of cold and fever so that the patients can be tracked. This works as an additional pre-cautionary measure simultaneous to regular sample testing being done,” said senior health department official.

Andhra Pradesh now tops the number of sample tests conducted per million population in the country.

As on Sunday, the total number of cases Covid-19 positive cases in the State stood at 1,097.