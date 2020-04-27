Covid-19: AP launches pharmacy app for surveillance on cold, fever patients

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Concerned over steady rise in Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases, Andhra Pradesh Government began tracking patients who could be suffering from cold and fever.
It has launched a customised mobile application for pharmacies across the state who report details of people who buy medicines for cold, cough and fever.
Every pharmacist in the State is expected to download the app and register the details of customers who buy general medicines for the cold/cough/fever.
According to Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council data there are 68,000 registered pharmacists in the State.
“The objective behind the app is to monitor any increase in incidence of cold and fever so that the patients can be tracked. This works as an additional pre-cautionary measure simultaneous to regular sample testing being done,” said senior health department official.
Andhra Pradesh now tops the number of sample tests conducted per million population in the country.
As on Sunday, the total number of cases Covid-19 positive cases in the State stood at 1,097.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...