Covid-19: AP launches telemedicine facility

Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out a telemedicine facility to make doctors available online for out-patient services for Covid-19.

Christined as ‘YSR Telemedicine’, this facility helps the health department to locate people with symptoms of Covid-19. Persons with symptoms can give a missed call to 14410 and an executive will get back to collect the details. The purpose is to identify and isolate Covid-19 patients based on the doctors’ advice.

The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 432 as on Monday. As of April 11, 286 doctors, 114 executives have registered their names voluntarily to deliver services under ‘DR YSR Telemedicine’ and the staff will be working in three shifts from 8 am to 6 pm.

On receiving a missed call, an executive collects the detail of the patient and a doctor will respond through audio or video conference and will prescribe the medicines and tests required through sms. Covid-19 symptomatic patients will be sent to PHCs, district, and state-level hospitals for further treatment.

In case of home treatment, the medical prescription of the patient will be sent to medical officers of the patient location and required medicines will be packed and sent to the patient through ASHA workers, ANMs, and volunteers.

Medicine delivery facility can be availed by non-Covid-19 patients as well.

Tests

Meanwhile, in a review meeting, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to conduct tests on those who were identified in the family survey and take suggestions from AIIMS doctors to deliver advanced medical services. About 1,100-1,200 samples should be tested every day and also ensure there is no shortage of oxygen supply, he said.

The State plans to set up 400-bed hospitals in Anantapur, Prakasam, and Nellore for Covid-19 patients.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to discuss with the Centre to open aqua markets in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh so that seafood products can be transported to these States. He further instructed the officials to work on exporting the products to other countries such as the USA and Europe.